Leeds power cut: Buildings still closed and lectures cancelled at University of Leeds

Teaching is still affected at the University of Leeds more than 24 hours after a power outage began.

A fault with an off-site substation caused a generator to fail yesterday morning.

Leeds General Infirmary was also affected, but their power was restored by the afternoon.

The university closed several buildings, including the Brotherton Library, yesterday and some remain shut today.

Students and staff were told to work from home and many lectures and classes were cancelled.

The chemistry, physics, music, English, education and media departments were particularly badly affected.

A spokesperson for the university said:

University of Leeds

"The power cut is affecting some of our buildings, but a large number are open as normal (and teaching continues in these buildings).

“Due to an incident at an off-site power substation yesterday, some buildings in the university are currently still closed. We have informed staff and students and are offering regular updates, and teams are working hard to return services back to normal.”

"We have been contacting students to advise about rescheduling teaching and we will continue to review the situation. We have been rearranging classes and lectures since the power was lost yesterday."

At LGI on Wednesday, minor operations and outpatient appointments were postponed, although emergency care was not affected. The public were told to avoid the hospital unless they required urgent treatment. Power was fully restored at around 1.30pm.

The Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust described the incident as 'an electrical fault which triggered generators across our site.'

The generators involved are privately operated and are not connected to the National Grid.