Yorkshire pole vaulter Hague fails to gain spot at World Indoor Championships

Yorkshire pole vaulter Adam Hague has missed out on a place at next month’s World Indoor Championships - despite claiming the British title at the weekend.

The 20-year-old Sheffield & Dearne athlete won the British Indoor Championships in Birmingham with a personal best of 5.65m.

Adam Hague in action at last weekend's British Indoor Athletics Championships.

But the IAAF turned down an application to include Hague in the GB team - which was announced yesterday - as the qualifying standard was 5.78m.

“It’s massively disappointing for Adam after overcoming a significant injury and it must be a bit of a kick in the teeth, but he has taken it on the chin,” said British Athletics performance director Neil Black.

“He understands the circumstances and will simply move on and concentrate on the positive of pushing on towards world-level performances.”

But, there was better news for Hague’s Sheffield team-mates Lee Thompson and Grant Plenderleith.

Lee Thompson.

Thompson, 20, who also claimed the GB title at the weekend, was named in the 400m, and joins Plenderleith in the 4x400m.

Double European champion Laura Muir looks the best bet for a gold as she again attempts to win the 1,500m and 3,000m crowns, but Black is not setting any medal targets.

“This is a strong team,” Black added. “There are nine or 10 people who are currently ranked in the world’s top eight to 10; all of those people must be going into the competition thinking that they have a chance of competing to win a medal and we know that our challenge following London 2017 is the conversion of those who are very, very close into medallists.

“We are expecting to see some people step up and convert, some people to progress their performances and I hope the public understand that.”

Former Olympic bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz and Morgan Lake will contest the men’s and women’s high jump thanks to host nation places, with Elliot Giles also getting a place in the 800m.

BRITISH ATHLETICS TEAM FOR WORLD INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN:

60m:

CJ Ujah (Enfield & Haringey)

Andrew Robertson (Sale Harriers Manchester)

400m:

Lee Thompson (Sheffield & Dearne)

800m:

Elliot Giles (Birchfield Harriers)*

1500m:

Jake Wightman (Edinburgh)

Chris O’Hare (Edinburgh)

3000m:

Jonathan Davies (Reading)

60m hurdles:

Andrew Pozzi (Stratford-upon-Avon)

David King (City of Plymouth)

High jump:

Robbie Grabarz (Newham & Essex Beagles)*

Long jump:

Greg Rutherford (Marshall Milton Keynes)*

4x400m:

Lee Thompson (Sheffield & Dearne)

Jamal Rhoden-Stevens (Shaftesbury Barnet)

Grant Plenderleith (Sheffield & Dearne)

Owen Smith (Cardiff)

Sebastian Rodger (Shaftesbury Barnet)

Efe Okoro (Birchfield Harriers)

WOMEN:

60m:

Asha Philip (Newham & Essex Beagles)

Daryll Neita (Shaftesbury Barnet)

400m:

Eilidh Doyle (Pitreavie)

Zoey Clark (Thames Valley)

800m:

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow)

Mhairi Hendry (Victoria Park City of Glasgow)

1500m:

Eilish McColgan (Dundee Hawkhill)

Laura Muir (Dundee Hawkhill)

3000m:

Laura Muir (Dundee Hawkhill)

Eilish McColgan (Dundee Hawkhill)

60m hurdles:

Marilyn Nwawulor (Harrow)

High jump:

Morgan Lake (Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow)*

Pentathlon:

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Liverpool Harriers)

4x400m relay:

Eilidh Doyle (Pitreavie)

Zoey Clark (Thames Valley)

Amy Allcock (Aldershot Farnham & District)

Anyika Onuora (Liverpool Harriers)

Meghan Beesley (Birchfield Harriers)

Hannah Williams (Herts Phoenix)

*Indicates an athlete given a host nation place