Glasgow Rocks 125 Leeds Force 91: Under strength Force give high-rolling Rocks a good run for their money

short-handed Leeds Force suffered a 125-91 BBL defeat at Glasgow Rocks, despite registering their second-highest offensive tally of the campaign with only seven available players, writes SEB GIGNER.

Battle-hardened Force leapt ahead through long-range menace George Brownell’s timely triple. Glasgow answered in emphatic style, slicing the Leeds defence apart with eight points to pry open a double-digit lead before Isaac Mourier stopped the bleeding with a close-range finish.

George Brownell is finding his feet at Leeds Force. PIC: Andrew Roe

German guard Eric Curth’s decisive jumper narrowed Glasgow’s advantage to five, before a late flurry led by Jonathan Bunyan powered Rocks into an 11-point lead.

Despite Glasgow ramping up the pressure to open the second period, Leeds responded in great style – Curth’s quick-fire pair of threes and new signing Adrian Kuyinu’s dazzling effort shocked Rocks and brought the battling Force within seven.

Three consecutive triples from Leeds skipper Mourier and Adrian Kuyinu’s buzzer-beating salvo couldn’t stop Glasgow from building on their lead however – the hosts mercilessly pouring on points through GB international Keiron Achara and Gareth Murray to open up a towering 17-point advantage at half-time.

Glasgow showcased their offensive flair in the opening minutes of the third, only to be rocked by an offensive explosion from a tenacious Force side – seven points in a minute from Curth and Kuyinu keeping Leeds alive as the dynamic duo continued to cause havoc for Rocks’ defence.

Force captain Isaac Mourier led by example in Glasgow. PIC: Alex Daniels

Rocks rallied behind team leader Achara to maintain their 20-point advantage with a flurry of baskets dampening Leeds’ resolve heading into the final period.

Spurred on by Force veteran Aidan Appleyard and Greek centre Rafail Tsourakis, Leeds battled fervently to keep the score respectable in fourth quarter, but a 33-point haul from the untouchable Josephs decimated the brave Force as Glasgow finally pulled away and cruised to a comfortable victory.