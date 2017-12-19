Have Your Say - Leeds United: Whites offering the usual rollercoaster of expectations and emotions

WE asked one fan from each of the region’s clubs to give their verdict on their club’s first half of the season. Here Paul Taylor, 57, of Dewsbury gives his verdict on Leeds United.

Have a read, see whether you agree or disagree with Paul and then add your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

Verdict: Our fantastic start to the season unduly raised the fans’ expectations so when the results turned it was an alarming slump for everyone. But, in recent weeks, we appear to have steadied the ship again and are well in the mix for the play-offs. August and September proved Elland Road’s ability to attract massive crowds remains undiminished and owner Andrea Radrizzani must now be under no illusions as to just how far we can go under his enlightened stewardship. There has been a big change of mindset since he took over the club. However, on the pitch, our recruitment has not quite been up to standard. We have not adequately replaced Kyle Bartley or Chris Wood, two key figures last season, and the club has to get it right in January. The transfer window should illustrate our intent and just how good (head of recruitment) Victor Orta’s book of contacts really is.

Where has this season gone right/wrong: There continues to be massive improvements off the field, as we saw in the summer when Elland Road was bought back. We do appear to be moving in the right direction on the pitch but we need to learn how to come from behind in games.

Best moment: Beating Garry Monk’s Boro – schadenfreude, anyone?

Lowest moment: Throwing away three points late at home to a distinctly average Derby County.

Best and worst opposition teams: Wolverhampton Wanderers are a prime example of how to invest in a team. Barnsley, a team that usually provides us with a tough test, miserably failed to do so this season.

What needs to be done in the transfer window: A goalscorer of Chris Wood’s ilk may yet be the difference between success and yet another season of relative disappointment. Easier said than done, though.

Predicted finish: Sixth to 10th.