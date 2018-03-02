Leeds Force aim to arrest alarming run of form

Leeds Force head coach Danny Nelson expects his struggling side to show their battling qualities in the 10 games that remain of a disappointing British Basketball League campaign.

Force were due to host play-off-chasing Surrey Scorchers at the Carnegie Sports Arena tonight but the severe weather has put paid to that fixture along with a host of other sporting events locally and nationally.

Action from Leeds Force v Surrey Scorchers earlier this season.

A harrowing hammering on Tyneside against title-fighting Newcastle Eagles a week ago marked 17 consecutive defeats in all competitions for Nelson’s perilously positioned Force squad – a loss the Leeds coach hopes will aid Force’s long-term progression.

“It was a tough defeat against an incredibly strong Newcastle team last week, they pressured us into mistakes early on and we never recovered,” Nelson explained.

“They were ruthless in all departments, and it’s imperative that we use this experience to learn what it takes to compete against a top side in this league.”

A new date for the game against the Scorchers has yet to be arranged but Leeds still face a tough slate of fixtures as the season hurtles towards its climax, beginning with a trip to Worcester Wolves next Friday.

Despite a torrid string of recent results, Nelson offered glowing appraisal of new signing Gazmend Sinani – hinting the Kosovan international’s head-turning performances could make all the difference as Force look to arrest their catastrophic slump in form.

Nelson said: “Gazmend has been a huge addition for us.

“He’s a force under the basket and a dominant physical threat who’s caused other teams plenty of problems since he signed in Leeds.

“A player of his quality and pedigree can be a game-changer in this league, and we’re excited to see more of him in the purple of Force over the next few weeks.

“Our sole aim right now is to find a way to win – ending our losing streak would be a tremendous boost for everyone at the club.

“We’re desperate to turn our fortunes around, and we’ll continue working hard until we’re rewarded for all our effort as a team.”