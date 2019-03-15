Sheffield Sharks to return to Ponds Forge

Sheffield Sharks are moving back to Ponds Forge for the 2019-20 season.

Whilst the development of a facility for an arena continues at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe, the Sharks will plan their new season to unite the sport under one roof in advance of the completion of a home facility.

The partnership arrangement will see the Sharks and all feeder teams train and play at Ponds Forge for the season ahead, which will promote events consisting of a full day of basketball for participants and spectators.

The Sharks, who have played out of EISS for the last 13 seasons, recognised that a uniformed approach to planning of fixtures would be beneficial and help establish a more consistent routine.

Sharks chairman Yuri Matischen. “We have enjoyed our time at EISS, but since we have been there the programme of activities has grown to the point that having a consistent fixture list has proven to be very difficult.

“Looking forward we can see regular games with no large gaps, and we can provide the spectator with a full day of basketball.”

Sheffield visit Cheshire Phoenix tomorrow.