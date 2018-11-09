Blind ten pin bowlers to roll into town

The UK’s leading blind TenPin bowlers descend on South Yorkshire next week for the culmination of a national competition.

Twenty four participants will challenge for British Blind Sport Primary Club Pairs titles, at Rotherham Superbowl, on November 16.

The finals event is the climax of months of qualifying matches, for players of all ages and levels of sight loss.

Among competitors hoping to strike it lucky are Sheffield mother-and-son pairing Sylvia and Kurtis Crossland.

The day is also a key beneficiary of the cricket-based charity sponsor, that aims to get more blind people involved in sport.

National TenPin chairman Tony Clark, formerly of Gleadless, said: “This isn’t just a competition. It brings people together and does a lot for their morale.

“It stops them being stuck at home and gives them something to look forward to.

“If it wasn’t for the Primary Club, we’d be struggling to host this.

“They pay for accommodation, transport and the awards evening.”

The finals run from 10am to 4.30pm at the Wortley Road venue. The competition is followed by a presentation dinner at the Copthorne Hotel, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, 7.30pm.

The Primary Club host a fund-raising lunch on March 29, 2019, at Abbeydale Sports and Social Club, Sheffield. Contact John Spalton for tickets and information, spaltonjohn@gmail.com