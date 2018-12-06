Amir Khan is ‘Amir Con’ - blasts Kell Brook

Have your say

Kell Brook has labelled Amir Khan ‘Amir Con’ after becoming increasingly frustrated at the former Olympic medallist ducking a super fight between the two rivals.

Sheffield’s Brook, who fights in his home city on Saturday night in a final eliminator for the WBA super welterweight title against Michael Zerafa, has been courting Khan for years.

Kell Brook and Michael Zerafa final press conference in Sheffield ahead of their WBA Final Eliminator Super Welterweight Title fight on Saturday night in Sheffield.' ('Picture: Mark Robinson)

They appeared close to a match-up next year with Khan joining Brook’s promoters Matchroom on a three-fight deal.

But Khan is set to fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford next year now leaving Brook angry.

“Amir Khan is a con man, they should call him Amir Con,” said Brook, 32, who was sat next to his promoter Eddie Hearn at a Bramall Lane press conference on Thursday.

“He’s mugged you off Eddie. This is his last fight under Matchroom. I thought this fight was nailed on.

He shook my hand and looked me in dead in the eyes at Tony Bellew’s last fight and said: ‘we will fight next’. He’s mugged you off Eddie. Kelll Brook

“He shook my hand and looked me dead in the eyes at Tony Bellew’s last fight and said: ‘we will fight next’.

“What can I do? I’ve bent over backwards. I’ve said I’ll come to 147, we’ve not even talked about rehydration.

“It’s never got that far, we need him to come to table to get it on.

“I’ve done everything I can for the fans but he’s turned his back on the fans.

“He keeps saying that I ahve but I think everybody knows it’s him that’s running off.”