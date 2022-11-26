JOSH WARRINGTON admits he feels inspired by the remarkable rise of his stablemate Maxi Hughes as he prepares to defend his IBF featherweight title for the first time since returning to the summit of the division.

The Leeds Warrior faces Mexican Luis Alberto Lopez on December 10 at the Leeds Arena, after knocking out Spaniard Kiko Martinez to claim back the belt he vacated in 2021.

Warrington trains alongside Hughes, the IBO lightweight champion from Doncaster, who recently recorded a points victory over Sheffield-based Kid Galahad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a remarkable few years for Hughes, who prior to his impressive win over Galahad in Nottingham, had previously considered retiring after losing a WBO European title bout to Liam Walsh at the end of 2019.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Maxi Hughes celebrates on the shoulders of Josh Warrington after defeating Kid Galahad in the IBO World Lightweight title fight between Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 24, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has bounced back in stunning fashion to win his last seven fights while claiming the British and IBO titles. And the rise of Hughes up the lightweight rankings has given Warrington plenty of inspiration as he eyes a featherweight unification next year – if he safely defeats Lopez.

"He inspires me, I don't mind admitting that,” said Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a massive inspiration – what he has done and what he has come back from.

"If anyone wants to talk about mindset or going through hard times, Maxi has shown in abundance that it is not over until you say it is. I remember coming back from London when he had lost to Liam Walsh. Maxi was retired. It was hard to listen to him talk about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Josh Warrington celebrates after the IBF World Featherweight Title fight between Kiko Martinez and Josh Warrington at First Direct Arena on March 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"All he wanted to do was win a British title. But now look at what he has done. He is fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington is trained by his father Sean O’Hagan, who has recently taken a handful of young professionals under his stewardship. He has been the long-time trainer of Doncaster fighter Reece Mould.

The 28-year-old is set to fight for the British lightweight title early next year and Warrington admits there’s a positive environment in the gym ahead of his own fight next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reece Mould had a bit of bad luck over the last few years but he is getting back to winning ways,” added Warrington.

"There is a good atmosphere in the gym at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a few novice pros there that my Dad has signed up as well. They are only young lads who are looking to be like myself.