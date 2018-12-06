Bradford’s Harris Akbar retains GB title at EIS

Have your say

Harris Akbar impressed the home crowd at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield by retaining his GB Boxing Championship title last night.

The 19-year-old from Bradford, who is part of Great Britain’s Olympic podium potential programme based at the EIS, defeated Tyler Jolly of Scotland via a unanimous points decision.

It is the second time he has won a title that pits GB boxers against the best the Home Nations have to offer.

Laura Stevens and Lewis Richardson were among the other winners on the night.