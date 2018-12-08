Darren Gough – Hats off to Tyson Fury ... a comeback Rocky would have been proud of

REGARDING the Tyson Fury fight, you have got to say fair play to him.

Us British love a good underdog story and I do think he has been our most underrated boxer for some time.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT: Tyson Fury takes a count during the WBC Heavyweight Championship bout with Deontay Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Picture: Lionel Hahn/PA

Granted, he splits opinion and I think he has had more people against him than for him – obviously after some of the things he has said in past interviews over the years and certain tweets he has put out.

But to have come back from where he was at, with some of the problems he has had over mental illness and pulling out of fights and having to give away his belts, is tremendous.

Don’t forget that before all this, he went to Germany and beat ‘the man’ in Wladimir Klitschko, such a special achievement way back in November 2015.

After only two fights back, Fury goes to America in his third fight and fights the guy who everyone had kind of been avoiding in Deontay Wilder in his own backyard.

And let’s be honest, after watching the fight, we all know he absolutely destroyed him from start to finish. Even though he got knocked down twice, he still won that fight by five rounds.

He put in a brilliant performance – almost Rocky-esque.

We have all seen the videos going around on social media and to turn his image around is some going.

I think the heavyweight division is now brilliant. You have got three guys in Wilder, Fury and Anthony Joshua, who are streets ahead of anybody else.

Anthony Joshua celebrates defeating Alexander Povetkin by Knockout at Wembley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

I would like to think that they will all fight each other in 2019.

It is an interesting 12 months for boxing and I do hope I am not writing another column in 12 months’ time where the big three have still not met.

I saw Eddie Hearn came out and said there is no way Fury is getting 50-50. I have never understood that about boxers. Fury now is someone who has grown on people, certainly since his last fight with Wilder.

For a promoter to come out and say straightaway and say he won’t get 50-50 ... is that what the fight game is all about now? The percentages and who gets the money?

I thought it was about who was the best fighter in the world.

I think if you asked Joshua, he would want the big fight and so would Wilder. And if you ask Fury, he would fight anybody. I think he actually takes no notice of his promoter and just fights who he wants.

He doesn’t seem to be bothered who he fights.

People said he would get knocked out by Wilder and that he was too strong for him after he was out for so long.

Then to put on a performance like that and actually show-boat ... it was like watching Rocky.