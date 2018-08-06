Double incentive for Hull fighter Luke Campbell

Luke Campbell has been presented with the chance to erase one of the worst nights of his professional career and set himself up for world title shot.

The 30-year-old former Olympic champion from Hull, will face Yvan Mendy in a WBC lightweight world title final eliminator at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 22.

Luke Campbell with promoter Eddie Hearn (left) after defeat to Yvan Mendy during the WBC International lightweight title bout at the O2 Arena, London, in 2015 (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

It is a rematch of the December 2015 fight which saw Mendy claim a shock split decision over Campbell, inflicting a first defeat in the pro ranks on the Yorkshireman.

Frenchman Mendy is ranked No 1 at lightweight with the WBC and is undefeated since 2015. Campbell went on a five-fight winning streak after suffering his first career loss to Mendy, before being edged out by Jorge Linares last September.

“I want to clear Mendy off my record,” said Campbell.

“For reasons that I’ve talked about previously I should have never got in to the ring that night but what’s done is done, and I can’t wait to right that wrong on my record on fight night.

I’m 10 times better than I was when he beat me three-and-a-half years ago. I’m bigger, I’m wiser, my boxing ability is 10 times what it was back then. Luke Campbell

“Mendy’s always been on my list for sure, he’s been winning and it will be a very tough fight. He is a tough competitor, strong and durable.

“I am now a completely different person and a different fighter all-round. I’m 10 times better than I was when he beat me three-and-a-half years ago.

“I’m bigger, I’m wiser, my boxing ability is 10 times what it was back then.

“I’ve already struck up a great relationship with Shane (McGuigan) and I have no doubt that he is going to take me to the next level.

“I want to become a World Champion and Shane has a proven track record of achieving that with his fighters.”