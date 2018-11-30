Fury v Wilder: Big scalp can help Wilder earn US approval

Deontay Wilder is relishing the prospect of “holding all the marbles” upon beating Tyson Fury in Los Angeles in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Fury represents the WBC heavyweight champion’s highest-profile and most significant challenge, and to many neutral observers a convincing victory would make Wilder the world’s leading heavyweight.

If I can’t beat Deontay Wilder then I’m not very good, simple as that. If I can’t beat Wilder I’m not the man I think I am. Tyson Fury

As an athletic, charismatic, entertaining fighter who has stopped each of his 39 previous opponents, Wilder is unusually not treasured in the United States, long the most influential territory for boxing.

The success of rivals Fury and Anthony Joshua – the latter regularly fights in football stadiums – has regardless contributed to him unfairly being overlooked, but the 33-year-old said: “If people didn’t think I hold all the marbles in boxing, after this fight, there ain’t going to be any question who holds the marbles.

“The promotion has been amazing and I thank God for Tyson Fury because I have had to promote all of my old opponents. They were too scared to say what they would do.

“This event is big for me, all the guys before brought something to the table to take me to the next level.

“A lot of people doubted me before I fought a certain calibre of fighter. (Past opponent Luis) Ortiz changed that and Fury will do the same for me. I want you to witness greatness.”

Wilder may not be the polished champion the great Wladimir Klitschko was when Fury unexpectedly outpointed him three years ago this week, but he is widely considered a more powerful and more explosive puncher.

The 30-year-old Fury recognises the extraordinary power that he possesses, but also insists that Wilder is so flawed that he should still pose little threat. “He punches hard but he didn’t fight anyone until he’d had 30 fights,” he said. “You can only knock out who’s in front of you but if you’re matched easily you get to 100-0.

“People are afraid before they get in there, like with Mike Tyson. They were just looking for a comfy place on the canvas.

