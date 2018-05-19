Impressive Josh Warrington crowned world IBF featherweight champion at Elland Road

LEEDS boxer Josh Warrington was crowned IBF featherweight champion of the world amid a superb atmosphere at Elland Road after producing a brilliant performance to defeat defending champion Lee Selby on points despite a rather mystifying split decision from the judges.

Warrington opened a cut above Selby's right eye in the second round and while the Welshman complained about a clash of heads, the Leeds fighter dominated throughout with Welshman Selby never looking like defending his title.

Josh Warrington celebrates beating Lee Selby at Elland Road. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

After opening up another cut above Selby's opposite eye in round five, Warrington was then confirmed the new world champion on points despite judge Alan Davis having the fight 115-113 in favour of Selby.

But the other two judges had Warrington in front 116-112 and 115-113 meaning the Yorkshireman was deservedly crowned IBF world champion amid wild scenes at Elland Road.

"What an occasion. What a night," said Warrington. "It's a fairytale ending."

"I always had respect for Lee (Selby). There was a lot of animosity but I said to him after the bell - what's done is done. We'll hopefully leave it at that.