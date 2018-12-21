Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton both make weight limit for title showdown

Carl Frampton faced down claims that he was struggling to make the weight for tomorrow’s IBF clash with Josh Warrington by coming in under the nine-stone limit.

Defending champion Warrington weighed in lighter than Frampton by five ounces in Manchester this afternoon, tipping the scales at 8st 13lbs 9oz.

Josh Warrington weighs in for his fight with Carl Frampton.

Frampton, who was forced to strip naked to hit the featherweight limit before his last fight against Luke Jackson in August, came in at 8st 13lbs 14oz, leaving two ounces to spare.

Warrington had questioned whether Frampton, now 31, was struggling to cope with the demands of the nine-stone division, saying: “He struggles with weight. With Luke Jackson he had to take his undies off so it’s happened.”

The pair exchanged words as they went head-to-head after the weigh-in but shook hands before a smiling Warrington left the stage to begin the countdown to tomorrow night’s all-British bout at Manchester Arena.

Warrington is preparing for his first defence of the title he took from Lee Selby at a packed Elland Road in May, against a fighter in Frampton who has held world belts in two divisions and was named Ring magazine’s fighter of the year in 2016.

The Leeds fighter claimed that many observers were continuing to doubt his ability, despite him outpointing former IBF holder Selby in dramatic fashion seven months ago.

“I thought winning a world title would announce me on the world stage but I guess not,” Warrington said. “I guess you keep on fighting the big names and proving people wrong.

“To beat Lee Selby and Carl Frampton back-to-back in the same year would be some achievement. Carl has got a massive profile worldwide but a good win and people will start to know who Josh Warrington is.

“I’ve gone into this training camp preparing for him in his prime. That’s what makes me get up and graft my a**e off in the gym.

“That night in May was very special and what you gain from that is confidence and momentum. I feel it can take you up a few levels. I’m hungry and a lot of people don’t know what I’m capable of.”