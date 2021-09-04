Josh Warrington's fight with Mauricio Lara ended in a technical draw. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

A 20,000 capacity crowd packed into Headingley stadium to create a raucous atmosphere for the featherweight bout but left empty handed and short-changed.

Warrington was out for revenge after suffering a shock defeat in London to then unknown Mexican Lara in February - a mentally damaging first loss of his professional career.

The night under the lights was a world away from the empty arena Warrington left bruised and beaten in an ambulance six months ago.

Given the defeat and the stage of his career the fight was a must-win for the Leeds Warrior as he looked to get his title ambitions back on track in front of his home fans.

Warrington vacated his IBF title at the start of 2020 and Lara was supposed to be a stop-gap fight having been out of action for 15 months amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The defeat, though, forced the Leeds boxer to press the reset button and attempt to right the wrong from the one blemish in 31 fights from an otherwise stellar career.

He arrived to a loud rendition of Marching On Together - the club anthem of his beloved Leeds United - as he set about proving his doubters wrong but it proved to be the highlight of the evening.

Round one started as it had been billed with Warrington and Lara trading blows - the homegrown star being roared for every shot landed by his adoring public.

In the second Lara received a cut after a combination of a head clash and fast hands and it proved to be the end of the night as referee Steve Gray waved an early finish before the start of the third round.

Lara's left eye was swollen and deemed unsafe to continue leaving a technical draw the only possibility with four rounds not completed.

"I'm absolutely gutted," Warrington said post-fight. "All these people paid their hard earned money to see a fight and they haven't had one."