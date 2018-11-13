Kell Brook v Amir Khan in early March?

Kell Brook’s wish to fight Amir Khan in a huge bout in 2019 could be fulfilled after both fighters’ promoter earmarked a potential date for the super fight.

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday morning that early March is ‘pencilled in’, with late May as a back-up date.

Sheffield’s Brook, the former IBF welterweight world champion, will first have to get past his upcoming opponent, Michael Zerafa, on December 8 in his home city.

“I think early March is the date that is sort of pencilled at the moment,” said Hearn on Sky Sports News.

“I’ve seen the footage where apparently Amir shook his hand and said ‘Trust me, it’s happening’. Hopefully it is. It’s just whether it goes early March, or late May.”

Khan is also a former weltwerweight world champion and is now promoted by Hearn, who has long been associated with Brook.

Amir Khan shrugs off Kell Brook in a brief shouting match at Khan's fight in September. (Pic: Press Association)

The two fighters have traded insults for years but met at the Tony Bellew world title fight on Saturday night.

The sticking point over the potential fight has been Khan’s insistence of a rehydration clause being inserted into the contract, meaning Brook would be unable to weigh more than 10-pounds above the welterweight limit on the morning of the fight.

Hearn confirmed: “[A rehydtration clause is] something that Amir wants, and it’s something that Kell doesn’t want..

“Someone has got to give, either way, and either say ‘Okay, I will do it, or alright I don’t want that.’ But I think Amir learned a lesson from the ‘Canelo’ fight, but that was up at middleweight, which is a different kettle of fish.

“I can understand both arguments, but from a rules point of view, there’s no rule why if Kell makes welterweight, why he should have a 10lb hydration clause, unless it’s for an IBF title, or some kind of IBF sanctioned event.”