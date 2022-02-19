Khan-Brook, Manchester AO Arena: Why grudge match might have come a little late in the day for some fight fans

Face to face: Long-time feuding fighters Amir Khan (left) and Kell Brook with, promoter Ben Shalom at the Exchange Hall, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

There is plenty of anticipation ahead of tonight’s grudge match but also a sense of disappointment that is all the fight is.

There are no titles on the line, neither fighter is in the prime of their career and this could be the last time both men get between the ropes professionally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All that remains is pride and bragging rights.

Amir Khan (left) and Kell Brook during the weigh-in at the Exchange Hall, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

A rematch clause is in place but both men are so confident in their own ability they are convinced they will dish out a victory so emphatic that their rival will not want to box them again.

Boxing fans in Britain have wanted to see this contest for years but there is a feeling Khan and Brook have made people wait too long as their long-running rivalry comes to a head in Manchester.

The pair’s feud began before the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, as they both fought for a spot in the Team GB squad.

Khan was selected and claimed a silver medal at the Olympics. He went on to become a world champion in 2009 before losing that status in 2012.

Natasha Jonas (left) and Chris Namus during the weigh-in at the Exchange Hall, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The duo infamously clashed verbally on Sky Sports in 2012 as Khan claimed he ‘schooled’ Brook in sparring sessions, something Brook insists never happened.

Brook has been a world champion in his own right and the pair had discussions in 2017 about a title fight when the Sheffield fighter held the IBF welterweight belt.

The discussions soon broke down when Khan reportedly wanted the bigger share of the money, despite being the challenger.

Given the number of stakeholders that are involved in title-fight discussions, Khan and Brook are not the first – and won’t be the last – rivals to face each other in the latter stages of their careers, if at all.

In 2018, plans broke down again but BOXXER’s Ben Shalom has been the man to finally resurrect the long-awaited bout.

“It’s all animosity on my side and I think it is the same from him. There’s no love lost, we don’t like each other. This isn’t just hype, this is as real as it comes,” said Brook.

“I don’t like him, he doesn’t like me. And I want to punch him hard.”

This isn’t all about trying to sell a fight. The pair’s dislike toward each other has been out in the open for years.

And Brook’s feelings are certainly mutual for Khan.

He said: “I’m doing this for the public, because it’s what they want. If I don’t take this fight, people will always say to me ‘but you didn’t fight Kell’.

“He says he’s going to beat me and do this and that; I hope he tries to. But I just don’t see him doing anything. The bad blood between us, I think it’s pure jealousy from him. I’m going to destroy him, it’s going to be a masterclass.”

Given the animosity between the pair, they both will be desperate to win this contest.

It may be the last time we see both of the British boxers in the ring, it is just a shame that such a highly-anticipated face-off has come late in the day for both of the former world champions.

Brook came in one pound heavier than Khan ahead of this weekend’s grudge bout in Manchester but both fighters scaled below the contracted 10st 9lb limit.

Brook has admitted to struggling with making weight in the past and hinted he may come in heavier than the agreed catchweight to give himself a tactical, if underhand, edge in a fight he has coveted for several years.

But at Friday’s weigh-in, he tipped the scales at 10st 8lbs and 5oz, slightly heavier than his rival.

The pair, who were pulled apart at the fight announcement in November and had several tense and inflammatory exchanges at Thursday’s final press conference, seemed to be verbally sparring at the head-to-head but were kept separated by security.

Natasha Jonas, meanwhile, admitted her career would be unfulfilled if she failed to win a world title as the Liverpool fighter bids to make it third time lucky at Manchester’s AO Arena after taking the plunge at a higher weight. A debatable draw against Terri Harper 18 months ago denied Jonas in her effort to claim the WBC super-featherweight crown and the Merseysider lost narrowly on the cards against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor last May.

With various other title holders in and around her natural fighting weight tied up, Jonas has elected to jump three divisions as she takes on Chris Namus for the women’s vacant WBO super-welterweight title.

Jonas came in at 10st 9lbs 5oz at Friday’s weigh-in, surprisingly two pounds heavier than an opponent who has been campaigning in this category for a few years although the Uruguayan boasts height and reach advantages.

But the 37-year-old Jonas is willing to take a step into the unknown in order to realise her world title dream.

She told the PA news agency: “I definitely need a world title - 100 per cent. I won’t rest until I do.

“I can’t be fussy when I’m asking for world titles; a lot of world champions are taken so it’s been pulled out the bag to even get me this opportunity. I’m going to take it with both hands.

“Instead of thinking ‘what if’ or ‘what could have happened’, I’d rather do it and suffer with the consequences rather than never do it and live with regret.

“I’m not scared to fight anyone - I’ve said that from the beginning.”

Namus, brought in as a late replacement after Jonas’ original opponent Ewa Piatkowska tested positive for Covid last week, is a former world titlist at 11 stones but has lost two of her most recent three contests.

She has not fought since October 2020 although her 25 wins from 31 fights shows she has more professional experience than Jonas, a former amateur standout and Olympian with just 13 bouts in the paid ranks.

However, Jonas is convinced she is ready for anything her opponent will bring, having tailored her preparation to deal with the step up in weight in a fight that serves as the chief support for Amir Khan-Kell Brook on Saturday.

She said: “It’s not just a simple case of eating more and dieting less, there’s a lot of science behind it. I’ve spent the last five or six weeks in camp, just being at the weight I think I’m going to get in the ring at.

“It’s alright being at 11 stone but you’ve got to be able to perform at it.

“There’s the opponent’s punch power to consider - getting hit by anyone’s not very nice - but in spars and everything else, I’ve had 11-stone-plus girls just to get that experience.