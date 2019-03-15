Luke Campbell hoping to avoid upset en route to world title shot

Luke Campbell fights in Philadelphia tonight as he awaits his hard-earned second shot at a world title.

The former Olympic champion from Hull faces Adrian Young (26-5-2 20 KOs) over ten rounds in Philadelphia.

Luke Campbell (left) and Yvan Mendy at Wembley Stadium, London. (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Campbell (19-2 15 KOs) is ranked #1 in the WBC’s lightweight rankings and landed the mandatory slot for the world title when he gained revenge over Yvan Mendy at Wembley in September.

WBC champion Mikey Garcia has stepped up to welterweight to face Errol Spence - former conqueror of Sheffield’s Kell Brook - this weekend, leaving Campbell unsure of the Californian’s plans following his bout in Dallas.

The London 2012 Olympic bantamweight gold medallist fought valiantly in his first world title clash, being edged out via split decision against then-WBA and WBC diamond king Jorge Linares in September 2017 in Los Angeles.

Campbell, 31, pushed the Venezuelan close after losing his father just weeks before the fight.

I don’t have a lot of miles on the clock, I live the life, I’m very dedicated and I want to be the best, that’s driving me. Luke Campbell

The East Yorkshire favorite boxes in the States for the third time in the paid ranks.

“I cannot sit around and wait without fighting, I’m hungry, I want to be the best and fulfil my dream of becoming a World champion,” said Campbell.

“I’ve been training - that’s all I do. I haven’t been seen for a while but that’s where I have been. We’re waiting to hear what’s happening with the WBC - it’s frustrating not knowing what is happening but it’s Mikey’s decision, there’s nothing I can do. I have to take things into my own hands and stay busy, which is what Philadelphia is about, before we see what is next.

“I don’t think that Mikey can go to 147lbs, put muscle on and be big at welterweight, and then come back down to Lightweight - it’s not doable on the body. Maybe they will make him champion in recess and if that’s the case the title will be open for me to fight for.

“I don’t have a lot of miles on the clock, I live the life, I’m very dedicated and I want to be the best, that’s driving me. Everything in my life is planned around boxing, not the other way around, so I will not stop until I achieve what I want.

“I would love a rematch with Jorge. If i could face him I know I would beat him, and that would clean my record. I’d love to right that wrong, it was a very close fight, he nicked it on his show in his backyard.”

This will also be Campbell’s second fight with trainer Shane McGuigan.

“Things are going great with Shane,” said Campbell. “I can see my family every week and that makes a massive difference, I do this for my family and they are the water that feeds my flower.

“Shane is raising my game in every department, I think that I am already becoming a much better fighter and I believe that these next few years will be the best of my career. When you have a head for boxing and you can see and read the sport, it doesn’t matter what age you are. He’s had more experience than a lot of other coaches at World level and he’s successful, he’s very professional in what he does and in the first time in my career I feel I’m learning the professional side of the sport.

“Barry McGuigan is around a lot too and it’s great, he’s very passionate, has lots of stories and when you are sparring and you catch his eye and he gives you the thumbs up or a little wink, it spurs you on.”