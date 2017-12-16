Nicola Adams looking to put down a world title marker in Canada

Nicola Adams will fight abroad for the first time as a professional when she takes on Soledad Macedo in Quebec in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Double Olympic champion Adams is starring on the undercard of the eagerly- anticipated WBO middleweight world championship showdown between fellow British boxer Billy Joe Saunders and Canadian David Lemieux and the Leeds boxer is incredibly excited to be part of such a big occasion.

She said: “Fighting overseas for the first time as a professional is something you dream about as a kid and it’s amazing to be doing it on the undercard of such a huge world title fight.

“What’s even better is that it’s on the undercard of a British world champion and a fellow Olympian.

“Saunders is one of the best natural boxers in the world and I’m really confident he’ll be bringing the belt home with him.”

Adams has made a perfect start to her professional career so far, outpointing Virginia Noemi Carcamo on her debut at the Manchester Arena in April before stopping Maryan Salazar at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, and now she is aiming to end the year in style against Uruguay’s Macedo.

“I’ve loved every minute of my first year as a professional boxer, she added.

“It’s been a steep learning curve and I’m constantly developing and improving as a fighter.

“My next opponent is very experienced but I’m determined to steal the show and end 2017 on a high.

“I’d love to be fighting for a world title of my own next year.

“If it was up to me I would be fighting for one tomorrow but I need to take my time and listen to the advice of my team.

“Fighting for a world title in my hometown of Leeds would be an absolute dream come true for me, but I’ll travel anywhere to get a shot at world glory.”

The fight is being televised on BT Sport 2 HD and BoxNation from 2am tomorrow morning.