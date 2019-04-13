The Jodie Wilkinson story...

Age: 23

Date of birth: July 13, 1995

Place of birth: Castleford

Home town: Castleford

Sport: Boxing

Weight: 69-75kg (middleweight)

Amateur record: Nine fights, six wins

Club: Tigers Gym, Stonegate Road, Leeds

Coach: Jason Gledhill

Former club: Bethlehem Boxing Club

Former coach: Lee Murtagh

Boxing titles: 2018 National Development Championship

Former sport: Rugby league

Former clubs: Smawthorne Panthers, Castleford Panthers, England Students

Schools: Ackton Pastures Primary, Castleford Academy and Sixth Form, University: Leeds Trinity University

Degree: Secondary PE and sports coaching (graduated in 2016)

Day job: Yorkshire Ambulance Service 999 call-handler

Short-term sporting goal: England Boxing National Amateur Championship finals (tonight at Manchester Central, fighting at 7pm)

Opponent: Georgia O’Connor

Long-term sporting goal: Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Key quote: “I would love to be a part of the Olympics. It’s the biggest thing really in the world so that would be a great dream and a good story to just come from doing a charity event.”