The Jodie Wilkinson story...

Age: 23
Date of birth: July 13, 1995
Place of birth: Castleford
Home town: Castleford
Sport: Boxing
Weight: 69-75kg (middleweight)
Amateur record: Nine fights, six wins
Club: Tigers Gym, Stonegate Road, Leeds
Coach: Jason Gledhill
Former club: Bethlehem Boxing Club
Former coach: Lee Murtagh
Boxing titles: 2018 National Development Championship
Former sport: Rugby league
Former clubs: Smawthorne Panthers, Castleford Panthers, England Students
Schools: Ackton Pastures Primary, Castleford Academy and Sixth Form, University: Leeds Trinity University
Degree: Secondary PE and sports coaching (graduated in 2016)
Day job: Yorkshire Ambulance Service 999 call-handler
Short-term sporting goal: England Boxing National Amateur Championship finals (tonight at Manchester Central, fighting at 7pm)
Opponent: Georgia O’Connor
Long-term sporting goal: Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Key quote: “I would love to be a part of the Olympics. It’s the biggest thing really in the world so that would be a great dream and a good story to just come from doing a charity event.”