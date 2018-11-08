Tony Bellew needs to knock out Oleksandr Usyk says the Yorkshireman who fought them both

Have your say

It would represent “a massive shock to the boxing world” if Tony Bellew were to defeat Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk – according to the Scarborough boxer who has faced them both.

Liverpudlian Bellew drops back down to cruiserweight for a huge pay-per-view showdown with undisputed champ Usyk at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Scarborough’s Danny Price beat Bellew 8-6 in the ABA final in 2006, and he hopes the Englishman can upset the form book this weekend.

“It would be a huge shock to the boxing world,” admitted Price.

“I think Usyk will win on points, Bellew really needs the stoppage to have a chance of winning.

“I hope Bellew wins though, because I get on really well with him.”

Danny Price celebrates his victory over Tony Bellew in the amateur ranks in 2006.

Two years after fighting Bellew in the amateur ranks, Price saw his Olympic hopes go up in flames when he was out-pointed by Ukrainian southpaw Usyk 15-6 in their qualifying semi-final in Pescara, Italy, in February 2008.

Usyk went on to win heavyweight gold at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and also won gold medals at the 2008 European Championships and 2011 World Championships.

“Usyk is a great fighter,” added Price, who won all nine of his professional bouts as a cruiserweight from 2011 to 2013.

“I’ll definitely be watching, I’m looking forward to it.”

Bellew added: “I’m just looking forward to Saturday night. I genuinely believe I’m going to break his heart, I’m going to find a way, and I’m going to get past him.”