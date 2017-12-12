World champion Lee Selby indicates he is ready to fight Josh Warrington at Elland Road

leeds featherweight Josh Warrington will quietly “keep his focus” after world champion Lee Selby confirmed he was ready to clash with the Yorkshireman in a world title fight next year.

IBF featherweight world title holder Selby recorded the 26th win of his professional career on Saturday when securing a unanimous victory on points against Eduardo Ramirez.

Selby’s belt was not on the line after the Mexican failed to make the weight.

Warrington had made himself Selby’s mandatory challenger when defeating Dennis Ceylan in a final eliminator in October.

Warrington has long since eyed a world title fight with the Welshman at Elland Road and Selby admitted for the first time after his latest victory that he was ready to take on the Yorkshireman in his own backyard.

“If the money is at Elland Road, it makes sense to me,” said Selby. “That’s what it comes down to. First of all it’s a massive fight. He has earned the mandatory position so to get there he has to be a good fighter. A fight between Josh and I would be massive and fantastic for British boxing.”

The fight could take place next Spring, but Warrington took to social media to post a low-key response to Selby’s latest musings. Warrington said: “Interesting night at the boxing. I wonder what next year will bring. I’ll just carry on keeping my focus.”