Castleford Tigers v Hull Kingston Rovers – Tim Sheens hoping to quell Tigers’ threat

AFTER SIX days kicking themselves over a missed opportunity, Hull KR have a chance to put that frustration to good use tonight.

At half-time of last Saturday’s showdown with Salford Red Devils it looked likely Rovers, leading 22-8, would travel to Castleford Tigers level on points with the 2017 Super League leaders.

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens walks the ground under the snow prior to the match. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Instead, the home team slumped to what could prove a costly 24-22 defeat and earned a post-game ear-bashing from coach Tim Sheens.

He later apologised for an “over-reaction”, but feels that disappointment will inspire a more consistent effort this evening.

“We had built the Salford game up and the winner would come out with three victories and one loss, which is a big call at this time of the season for clubs that hadn’t been rated by the bookies,” said Sheens.

“Any wins you can get early in the year are good ones, but you have to pick yourself up quickly.

“The bonus of this sport is we have another chance to bounce back (tonight).”

This will be the sides’ 21st Super League meeting with both teams having won nine and locked in two stalemates.

“We weren’t tipped to win there last year, but we got a draw,” recalled Sheens, who has identified hooker Paul McShane as Castleford’s most potent threat.

“This year they are three from three, leading the competition, so we have to be on our game. They’ve given up a few points, but they’ve scored some too, particularly at their place.

“They are no mugs in defence either, so it’s going to have to be a big effort from us. We have to complete high, chase well and even more so at their place.”

James Greenwood is back in contention for Rovers, but Joel Tomkins was stood down after being charged with questioning the integrity of a match official last Saturday.

The grade D offence could lead to a five-game ban, but Tomkins’ disciplinary hearing was delayed until next week at Rovers’ request.