Championship rumours: Latest from Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers 

One report claims Leeds United should consider a move for two-time Premier League winner Samir Nasri after he sang Marcelo Bielsa's praises in 2015.

Nasri, currently without a club, said: "I understand why everyone in Marseille was dying for Bielsa to stay, I now understand why he's the idol of Pep Guardiola because the style of play, it's just like ... total football.” (HITC)

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has revealed Leeds striker Mallik Wilks is discussing a new deal with the club. Wilks is on loan at the League One club, and when asked whether McCann wanted to extend his loan stay, he replied: "Both Mallik and Herbie (Kane) are in the middle of sorting out new deals with their parent clubs." (BBC Sheffield)

Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion are all chasing Sheffield Wednesday defender Matt Penney. (Birmi

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says Ben Woodburn is "not a special case" after he was questioned about the rumours Liverpool were ready to recall him due to a lack of game time. He added: “We’ve got seven or eight players in the same boat, who can’t get in the team. He’s no different because he’s come from Liverpool.” (WalesOnline)

The Blades have also been credited with a move for Birmingham City star man Jota, with boss Garry Monk having to manage the club's Financial Fair Play situation carefully. (BirminghamLive)

Derby County have been handed an unlikely boost ahead of their upcoming Carabao Cup tie with Chelsea, who have allowed Mason Mount and Fokayo Tomori to feature against their parent club. (DerbyshireLive)