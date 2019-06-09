AAmir Jamal’s dual display pivotal as Doncaster sink Collegiate

Aamir Jamal steered Doncaster Town into the next round of the ECB National Club Championship with an all-round display that saw off Sheffield Collegiate.

Jamal picked up 4-24 and together with Duncan Heath (3-11) had Collegiate on the back foot, restricting them to just 109 that included a defiant 32 from No 7 Jamie Carrington.

James Stuart (53) gave Town a solid start and, even though wickets started to tumble, Jamal saw them home with 32no.

Matthew Montgomery (67no) and Andrew Simpson (37) put on 75 as Clifton Alliance chased down York’s 171-7 and Sam Grant provided an exciting final flourish with four fours and a six in making 23 not out in seven balls.

In the Heavy Woollen Cup, openers Kevin McDermott (29) and Jonathan Burston (60) laid the groundwork for Buttershaw St Paul’s 186-8.

When rain halted the Wrenthorpe innings at 59-2 after 13 overs, countback produced a giantkilling for the Saints.

Alex Lilley had Barnsley struggling on 18-3 on his way to a 4-27 haul. But a century stand between Harpreet Singh (80) and Beck Frostick (65) turned things round and Barnsley passed New Farnley’s 182-7 with five wickets in hand.

Sachin Jayawardana (81) and Jake Finch (41) put on 90 to steer Barkisland towards a healthy 223-9 total, but Jonathan Booth (99no) ensured Townville went through with an over to spare.

One of the key reasons Yorkshire is the premier cricket county must be that no matter what weather the traditional English summer throws at them there will almost always be some in the Broad Acres who manage to get some play.

Saturday’s persistent rain managed to wipe out Yorkshire North, Bradford Premier and Huddersfield Premiership, but elsewhere a few hardy souls ventured forth and some did their averages a world of good.

At Treeton in Yorkshire South, Stephen Foster was soon among the wickets as Aston Hall slid to 19-2 and he finished up doubling his season’s tally with a 6-34 haul.

But Hall worked their way back into the game thanks to a 96-run stand from Matthew Cartwright (42) and Jack Simmonite (63) along with a knock of 41 from Tim Shaw, taking them to 209 which DLS adjusted to 207.

Both Treeton openers went for ducks, but hopes were raised when Shahjahan Younis (60) and Haseeb-Ur Rahman (62) put on 99.

However, with Johannes Bothma picking up four wickets the home side were restricted to 183-8 and Hall clinched a win that takes them off the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire South Dan Priestley (68no) shared a half-century partnership with Sam Webb-Snowling (49) and put on 131 with Sam Hunt (74) as Sheffield Collegiate reached 195-2 at Cleethorpes only for the rain to call a halt.

A 3-32 spell from Luke Shutt and three catches by wicketkeeper Gareth Purshouse helped restrict Elsecar to 102-7 off their 20 overs.

Wickersley did not find batting much easier, but with Dave Rodgers making 37 and Alex Hughes unbeaten on 34, they got home by four wickets.