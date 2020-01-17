Adil Rashid poised to renew contract with Yorkshire

Adil Rashid is set to sign a new deal with Yorkshire, The Yorkshire Post understands.

The 31-year-old, who won the World Cup with England last summer, had a white-ball only contract with the Headingley club last summer.

Yorkshire's Adil Rashid successfully appeals the wicket of Sussex's Ashar Zaidi during a County Championship match in 2015 (Picture: SWPix.com)

It is unclear at this stage whether Rashid will sign a white-ball only contract or a deal that encompasses the four-day game.

He has not played a County Championship match for Yorkshire since September 2017 and made just three Royal London One-day Cup appearances for Yorkshire last season.

That was largely due to the fact that he played in every game of England’s successful World Cup campaign last summer before a shoulder injury picked up during the tournament ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

Rashid has already been selected for the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers squad for the inaugural playing of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s new The Hundred competition this summer.

Rashid is currently playing for Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10.