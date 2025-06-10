Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malan has joined the Max60 event in the Caribbean which runs from July 16-23.

The franchise tournament - which has now confirmed its schedule and line-up for its second edition - clashes with Yorkshire’s showpiece home game of the season, the T20 Roses clash against Lancashire at Headingley on July 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also coincides with the club’s final group match away to Leicestershire the following day, and begins only three days after a fixture against Derbyshire at Headingley on July 13.

Caribbean-bound: Dawid Malan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Malan would also be unavailable for the County Championship match against defending champions Surrey at Scarborough that starts on July 22.

The former England batsman has appeared in four of the club’s seven Championship games this season after reversing his decision to retire from red-ball cricket, with a groin injury keeping him out of the others.

News of Malan’s move to Max60 - a self-styled “trailblazing T10 cricket league that captivated millions during its inaugural season” - follows that of Yorkshire’s red-ball captain, Jonny Bairstow, going to the Indian Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bairstow missed the last Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Headingley when Yorkshire slipped to a fourth defeat of the season that left them second-bottom of Division One and in the relegation zone at the halfway stage.

Bairstow represented Mumbai Indians on a lucrative short-term contract but picked up a calf injury and has not yet featured in the T20 Blast.

Yorkshire return to Blast action on Wednesday against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge where they will be chasing a second successive win after opening the tournament with three straight defeats, equalling their worst start to a Blast campaign.

Malan, 37, was appointed T20 captain at the start of the season as Yorkshire look to end a wretched sequence of 23 years without a white-ball/limited-overs trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has joined a Max60 event that features eight franchises known as Boca Raton Trailblazers; Detroit Falcons; Vegas Vikings; Caribbean Tigers; Cayman Bay Stingrays; Florida Lions; Grand Cayman Jaguars and Miami Marvels.

The teams each play four games culminating in a so-called “Terrific Tuesday” in which points are doubled prior to a qualifier and the final.

Other participants announced by organisers include Malan’s former England team-mate Alex Hales, the Australian batsman David Warner, the Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan, the New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill and the West Indies batsman Kyle Mayers.

According to the tournament’s website, “S1 of Max60 shattered expectations”, with the competition “the go-to destination for electrifying short-format cricket in luxury locations”.