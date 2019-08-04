Around the Yorkshire leagues: Binura Fernando is hat-trick star for Tickhill

Have your say

Harpreet Singh hit an unbeaten 72 and put on 133 with Jonathan Trower (74) to take Barnsley to victory over Sheffield Collegiate and move them above their opponents to second place in Yorkshire South.

Sam Hunt (45) top-scored for Collegiate but with Oliver Jackson taking 5-34, the visitors only managed 174, which Barnsley passed with eight overs to spare.

Barnsley’s title hopes were further boosted when Archie Ogden (46no) steered Treeton to victory over leaders Doncaster Town, who had been dismissed for 104 with Hasseb-Ur Rahman taking 4-19.

But they will have to do without Singh, who is returning for the start of the Indian season, having hit 709 league runs at an average of 101.

Andre Bradford is another player having a huge impact and he starred again as Hallam beat Wakefield Thornes by nine wickets, a third successive victory that lifted them off the bottom of the table.

Bradford took 4-33 and then hit 48 in an opening 132 partnership with Alex Hughes (88no).

Binura Fernando included a hat-trick in a 7-31 spell as Tickhill skittled Elsecar for 86 on the way to a six-wicket win.

Matthew Cartwright (63) and Usman Salah-ud-Din (80) shared a century stand as Aston Hall set a 208-7 target but with Chris Durham making 66, Wickersley eased home, sending Hall to bottom of the table.

Basheeru Walters (70) was top-scorer as Cleethorpes made 175-9, which was enough to beat Whitley Hall.

It was a topsy-turvy day in the Bradford Premier with the top four all losing.

Leaders Woodlands could only muster 144 in reply to Wrenthorpe’s 160-9 in which Khalil Khan made 55.

With half-centuries from Kyme Tahirkeli and Dan Revis, Bradford & Bingley reached 261-5 but Tom Kohler-Cadmore (79) and Nick Lindley (73) set Cleckheaton on the way to a two-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.

Peter Kruger (63 & 5-32) starred as Farsley toppled Pudsey St Lawrence while Conor Harvey (60) top scored in Townville’s 257-8 which proved far too good for Hanging Heaton despite half-centuries from Joe Fraser and David Stiff.

In a tense finish, with Robert Burton hitting 35 not out, Lightcliffe tied New Farnley’s 189-8.

Simon Lambert’s unbeaten 106 saw Undercliffe to victory at struggling Methley.

Woodhouse Grange completed the trio of league leaders being defeated, Jake Atkinson (58) helping Clifton Alliance recover from 65-5 to get home with two wickets in hand.

That allowed Sheriff Hutton Bridge to take over at the top of Yorkshire North, Adam Fisher (50), Dulash Udayanga (67) and Tommy Hudson (50) starring in their 224-9 and 44-run win at Dunnington.

Duncan Snell (82 and 3-21) led the way as York beat Beverley and moved up to third while Kyle Waite (70) and Ryan McKendry (112) put on 131 to set up Stamford Bridge’s win at Castleford.

Matthew Revis (51) top scored in Yorkshire Academy’s 219-7 and despite a century stand between Oliver Stephenson (57) and Ben Elvidge (62) Scarborough fell 42 runs short.

Tom Geeson-Brown and Ishan Abeysekara each took four wickets as Harrogate beat Sessay in a key relegation battle.

Star performer in the Huddersfield Premiership was Honley’s Timmy Taylor, who hit a century and with Edward Wilson (84) took his side to 272-9 before taking five wicket as Thongsbridge were dismissed for 197 despite a century partnership between Haydn Slodecki (52) and Jack Cassidy (79).

A 10-over 3-7 spell from Andrew Scholefield ensured Kirkburton beat Barkisland to raise hopes they can avoid relegation while Delph & Dobcross moved closer to the drop zone after Kyran Dill (34no) and Tom McCreadie (22no) clinched victory for Broad Oak.

Yasar Ali (123 & 3-49) and Istikhar Hussain (29no & 4-15) starred as Follifoot beat Bilton to stay in pursuit of Aire Wharfe leaders Otley, who enjoyed a comfortable win over Burley.

Performance of the day came in Division Two where Callum Oliver (205no) and Gabriel Field (85) helped Kirkstall to 401-6 before Thomas Herman (8-53) bowled out Colton for 126.