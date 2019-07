Yorkshire have thrown a spanner in the works of Somerset’s pursuit of a maiden Specsavers County Championship title after completing a resounding victory by an innings and 73 runs before lunch on day four at Headingley.

Replying to Yorkshire’s first innings score of 520, the visitors were bowled out for 196 and could only make 251 when asked to follow on. Look back via our rolling blog to see how Yorkshire earned their victory and add your comments at the bottom of the page.

Steven Davies bowled by Keshav Maharaj caught behind by Adam Lyth for 37.' (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The scene at Headingley for Yorkshire v Somerset. ('Picture: Bruce Rollinson)