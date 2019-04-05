As It Happened – How Yorkshire fared against Nottinghamshire on Day One of the 2019 County Championship season Yorkshire take to the field against Nottinghamshire in day one of the County Championship. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Yorkshire commenced their 2019 County Championship campaign against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Friday. Look back on how day one went via our rolling blog from our writer Chris Waters. Ben Coad & Duanne Olivier ahead of the new season (PIcture: SWPix.com) Steady start for Yorkshire on opening day of County Championship at Trent Bridge Yorkshire leave Martyn Moxon excited by what they could achieve this season