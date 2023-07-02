England captain Ben Stokes questioned whether Australia had compromised the “spirit” of cricket in the wake of his side’s controversial 43-run defeat in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

England were furious over the manner of Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal, who was stumped by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey after the batsman strayed from his crease believing the ball was dead.

Stokes said: “I think there’s quite a lot of factors you’ve got to take into that. At the end of the day it’s out, (but) if the shoe was on the other foot I’d probably just have a little think about the spirit of the game. It’s happened and we’ve just got to move on with what’s in front of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England head coach Brendon McCullum doubts his side will be “having a beer any time soon” with Australia’s players.

England's Jonny Bairstow (centre) looks frustrated after being run out by Australia's Alex Carey (not pictured) as players celebrate during day five of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Sunday July 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the ECB. Still image use only. No moving images to emulate broadcast. No removing or obscuring of sponsor logos.

The laws of the game state: “The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.”

Carey throwing upon collection of the ball without hesitation seems to vindicate him but, as Bairstow was not seeking a run, the Australia wicketkeeper’s actions call into question the so-called ‘spirit of the game’.

And the famously laid-back McCullum admitted the flash point might impact relations between the teams as he said on the BBC’s Test Match Special: “I can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer any time soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCullum added: “I think it was more about the spirit of the game and when you become older and more mature you realise the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: England batsman Jonny Bairstow speaks to the Australia fielders after being given run out during the 5th day of the LV=Insurance Ashes Test Match at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“You have to make decisions in the moment and they can have effects on games and people’s characters.

“By the letter of the law he is out. Jonny was not trying to take a run and the umpires had called over. It is one of those difficult ones to swallow and you look at the small margins it is incredibly disappointing.

“But lots of people will have their opinion on both sides of the fence. But the most disappointing thing is that it will be the most talked about event of a great Test match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was unrepentant over the incident, insisting: “I think Carey saw it happening a few balls previously.

“There’s no pause, you catch it and have a throw. I thought it was totally fair play. That’s how the rule is – I know some people might disagree a lot.”

Fans booed the Australians and there appeared to be a number of flashpoints when the players exited through the famous Long Room during the lunch interval.

Stokes admitted his thrilling knock of 155 was scant consolation for a difficult defeat but insisted the series was far from finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having experienced something like that before, you’re able to look back and have some kind of game plan, but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough for us today,” said Stokes.