Ashes heroes Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root to be honoured by Yorkshire CCC

YORKSHIRE are preparing to honour Ashes hero Ben Stokes after his phenomenal performance in the Headingley Test.

Stokes inspired one of the most dramatic victories in the sport’s history when his unbeaten 135 led England to a one-wicket triumph against Australia.

Yorkshire CCC chief executive Mark Arthur awards Ben Stokes with the man of the match award (Picture: SWPix.com)

Prior to the match in August, Yorkshire commissioned the former England wicketkeeper Jack Russell to paint the club’s new Emerald Stand with the artwork to be released as a limited edition of 100 prints.

And print No 55 – Stokes’s England shirt number – is to be given to the Durham all-rounder in recognition of his incredible display.

Yorkshire are also preparing to present print No 51 to Jonny Bairstow and print No 66 to Test captain Joe Root – their own respective international shirt numbers – in recognition of Yorkshire’s contribution to the famous triumph.

Mark Arthur, the Yorkshire chief executive, said: “2019 has been a great success at Emerald Headingley, culminating in that incredible Ashes Test.

“It was probably one of the greatest games of cricket ever played, and it was our great privilege to stage it.

“If the new Emerald Stand hadn’t already enhanced our reputation, then that game took it to a whole new level.

“Ben Stokes’s performance was absolutely extraordinary, so we’ve got him this little present.”

Arthur, who presented Stokes with his man-of-the-match award, handed out print No 1 yesterday to Dr Keith Howard, founder and chairman of the Emerald Group, at a dinner at the stadium. “The actual oil painting is being put away now until after Christmas,” said Arthur.

“We will then hang the original at the top of the stairs in the East Stand just before you go into the Long Room, which will be a prime position for all of our members to see and enjoy it.”