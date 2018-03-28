Australian ball-tampering cheats are handed 12-month bans

AUSTRALIA have banned captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner for 12 months over the ball-tampering case.

Cameron Bancroft, the batsman who was caught on camera attempting to use tape and dirt to change the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa, has been banned for nine months.

Australia's David Warner: Banned.

The severe punishments are expected to be confirmed by Cricket Australia shortly.

All three disgraced players involved have been sent home ahead of the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg, with Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns called up as replacements.

Tim Paine, who took over from Smith as captain mid-match in Cape Town as the furore began to unfold, was officially appointed as captain of the Test team on Tuesday.

Smith and Australia vice-captain Warner have also relinquished the captaincy of their Indian Premier League sides.

Cameron Bancroft: Banned.

The trio will have the right to challenge their verdicts and also the durarion of their penalties via a CA code of behaviour hearing with an independent commissioner, who can also choose whether the hearing is public or private.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann is set to face the media for the first time today after being cleared of any involvement.

The decision to clear former Yorkshire batsman Lehmann has drawn ridicule from former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who made his opinion clear on twitter.

