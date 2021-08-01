Beckwithshaw won the toss and opted to bowl, but the decision well and truly backfired as the home side amassed 412-2 in their Aire-Wharfe League Division One encounter.

Opener Ben Morley broke the league’s individual scoring record with his 237 not out off just 143 balls.

The Rawdon batsman hit 22 fours and 13 sixes and added 286 for the second wicket with James Dobson, who made 125 in a knock which contained 13 fours and six sixes and lasted 105 balls.

Bradford League Premier Division: New Farnley opener captain Lee Goddard, who was the top scorer in his innings of 65 against Methley. Picture: Steve Riding

Two Beckwithshaw bowlers conceded a century of runs and, unsurprisingly, they had little stomach for the fight after tea, being dismissed for 134 as Rawdon used seven bowlers, with Joe Smith taking 4-10 and Morley 1-1 in his only over.

The previous record was 214 not out by Andy Siddall of Kirkstall Educational against Ilkley in 2003, with Neil Walmsley scoring 206 in the same innings.

In the Bradford Premier League, Woodlands might be third in the table but they still look favourites for the Premier Division title.

They now have 231 points from 15 matches, but are behind Townville (245 from 16) and New Farnley (253 from 17).

Townville and Woodlands both dismissed their opponents for under 100.

Wrenthorpe made just 67 as Conor Harvey (4-29) and Jack Hughes (4-23) caused havoc, but the home side still lost six wickets in reaching their target.

Woodlands dismissed visitors Hanging Heaton for 91, with Muhammad Bilal taking 4-40 and the miserly Chris Brice 3-6.

The hosts were then 9-2 but were seen home by the uncompromising Liam Collins (47no) and the sedate Brad Schmulian (24no).

New Farnley captain Lee Goddard (65) featured in stands of 69 with Aidan Langley (32) and 61 with Adam Waite (30) on their way to 233-9 against Methley, who replied with 200, with leg-spinner Mark Lawson bagging 4-25.

The situation at the bottom is growing ever more interesting, with just two points separating the bottom three.

Basement boys Batley were 119-6 at Bradford & Bingley but still could not overhaul the home side’s 133 as they lost four wickets for just 12 runs.

Batley, written off by many, are on 116 points with their six points from Wagon Lane, while Morley are on 117 and Wrenthorpe 118.

Morley collected four points from their five-wicket defeat at home to Pudsey St Lawrence, who had match-winners in Charlie Parker (5-46) and Mark Robertshaw (64). Wrenthorpe gained three points against Townville.

In Yorkshire Premer League North, leaders Castleford’s match at Driffield Town did not take place due to Covid 19, while second-placed Yorkshire Academy came a cropper at home to Dunnington.

The hosts made 211-5 from their 50 overs, with the chief contributors being Andrew Bilton (38), Tom Loten (51), George Drury (57no) and Luke Kilby (40), with Kilby and Drury adding 83 for the fifth wicket.

There were no scores of over 30 in the reply as the Academy finished on 155-9, with Dave Brent taking 4-33.

In the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, second-from-bottom Hallam notched their second successive victory to put pressure on Cawthorne, who are immediately above them in the table.

Wakefield Thornes made 218-8 after winning the toss and batting, with Byron Boshoff hitting 58, Kieran Donnachie 44 and Matthew Jordan 51 as the top three prospered, pace bowler Matthew Taylor weighing in with 30 not out down the order.

Hallam replied with 222-8, winning off the first ball of the last over. Alex Hughes led the way with a studious 54 but it needed 49 not out by Jamie Stone at No 6 to deliver the victory alongside Charlie Bourne (16no).

For the fourth time this season, bottom club Wickersley topped 200, this time making 224-7 at home to Appleby Frodingham as Isaac William Spencer Jones hit 71 and Nathan Taylor 45.

This target proved a mere trifle to the leaders, who won by 10 wickets with 16 overs to spare.

Captain Matthew Fowler scored an unbeaten 140, including 16 fours and seven sixes, and Alex Grimes 75 not out, including 11 fours and two sixes.