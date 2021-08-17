Ben Stokes: Will be given all the time he needs to make England Test return.

The all-rounder announced last month that he was taking an indefinite break from cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing and, while Joe Root’s side lost the second Test at Lord’s on Monday to go one down, they will not turn to their talisman until he is ready.

“No, there is no pushing from my point of view,” said Silverwood said. “I don’t think you can push with these issues. I will wait and there will be an element of waiting for him to come to me to let me know he is ready.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There is no time limit on it. I would stress again the important thing is Ben is okay, his family are okay and that he comes back strong and, when he re-enters the frame, he is ready in his mind to come back and perform for England like we know he can.

“I am certainly not pushing him for an answer and I don’t think that would be the right thing to do. When he is ready to come back in, we will welcome him with open arms but until then he will get all the support he needs.”

England are due to name their squad for the Headingley Test today, with Mark Wood being assessed by the medical staff.

The pace bowler had to leave the field towards the end of day four after injuring his shoulder in the field. He returned to bowl on the final day, but Silverwood is eager not to risk the fitness of the seamer, especially with Jofra Archer and Olly Stone already out for the foreseeable future.

“The medics are working on Woody. We’ll find out more in the next couple of days,” said Silverwood. “He is a bowler who can hit 90mph-plus, so I’ve got to look after him, but he will be given every opportunity to be fit for Leeds. We will make a decision, along with him, closer to the time.”

Silverwood has also to tackle the thorny issue of England’s faltering top-order.

Rory Burns is probably safe, having started the summer with a century against New Zealand and chipped in with 49 at Lord’s, but Dom Sibley is close to being axed as he averages 19.77 this year.