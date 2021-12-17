Stokes’ never-say-die attitude and ability to imagine the impossible has served England well over the years, with his Headingley heist against the Australians the most remarkable example.

Back then England had plumbed the depths of 67 all out before his unforgettable day-four chase, when he finished 135 not out and put on 76 with number 11 Jack Leach.

A turnaround of similar proportions could be required to prevent England going 2-0 down in the coming days, with Australia taking control of the day/night second Test with bat and ball.

England's Ben Stokes reacts during day two of the second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. (Picture: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire)

“If you don’t believe you’re already beaten,” said the all-rounder, whose words appeared to be aimed as much at fans back home as they were to team-mates in the dressing room.

“We’ve seen a lot of the support we’ve been getting on social media from everyone back in England and the guys who have been supporting us here in Australia have been absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

“It’s incredible wherever we go. You hear them even though they’re outnumbered and there are people are staying up through the middle of the night to watch us from afar in the bars and stuff.

“That’s incredible to see. Obviously the first Test didn’t go well and Australia are ahead at the moment but we know back home we’ll be getting as much support as we always do and we really appreciate it.”

England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith (Picture: PA)