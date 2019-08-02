Boycott beer and Ashes analysis: Cricket fans rejoice as Yorkshire legend Geoffrey Boycott hits the airwaves England v Australia

Cricket fans up and down the country have shown their appreciation for Yorkshire legend Geoffrey Boycott as the legend returned to commentating on Test cricket.

The inimitable tones of the Yorkshireman filled the airwaves again on Thursday, as England squared up to Australia for The Ashes first Test at Edgebaston.

And it didn't take long before mention was made of Geoffrey Boycott's new range of beer.

Boycott’s Best, brewed in Leeds and available all summer, is a pale beer of a type familiar in every pub during Boycott’s and Yorkshire’s golden era, and now fashionable once more.

What fans may not realise is that Boycott's Yorkshire home is also for sale right now. He's selling up his Yorkshire home in order to move to Cheshire.

If you fancy buying Boycott's pad, you can take a look around the home here and find details on the property listing here.

Boycott is commentating on the cricket via BBC Radio 5 Live, and fans were quick to make their feelings known on the return of Boycott.

@kevin_kevandsue said: "Good Man Geoff, Great commentary, everything explained perfectly coming from a True Expert"

@DerekLRiley said: "Yes you have been missed, look forward to your opinions and commentary during the Ashes."

@laurendiannee97 said; "I've missed hearing @GeoffreyBoycott and @Aggerscricket together. Now summer is here."