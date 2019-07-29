Bygones: The Ashes – Memorable encounters at this year’s five Test venues

England begin their bid to regain the Ashes at Edgbaston on Thursday.

READ MORE – Jonny Bairstow looking to make it an even more memorable summer

Here, we look at the five venues and a famous previous Ashes encounter they have hosted.

Edgbaston, Birmingham – Record: Ashes Tests 14, England wins 6, Australia wins 3

Memorable match: The entire 2005 Ashes series was memorable but the second Test at Edgbaston was particularly special.

Having been thrashed in the opener at Lord’s, England bounced back in remarkable fashion.

Glenn McGrath – Australia’s star seamer – trod on a ball and was ruled out of the match before Ricky Ponting elected to bowl first and England racked up 400 runs in a day against Australia for the first time since 1938.

Australia surrendered a first-innings lead of 99, before bowling England out for 182 to set up a tantalising target of 282.

England looked certain to clinch victory heading into day four, requiring just two wickets while Australia needed 107 runs.

But Brett Lee shared 40-plus stands with both Shane Warne and Michael Kasprowicz to get within three runs of victory, before Harmison dismissed Kasprowicz with a bouncer that was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Geraint Jones.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Tests of all-time.

READ MORE – Handling the extremes vital for England’s Ashes hopes, says Graham Thorpe

READ MORE – The Ashes: James Pattinson happy to be back on familiar ground

READ MORE – Why Steve Harmison backs Stuart Broad and James Anderson to swing Ashes in England’s favour

Lord’s, London – Record: Ashes Tests 36, England wins 7, Australia wins 15

Memorable match: Australia edged to a 3-2 series win in 1997, despite England winning the opener at Edgbaston before battling to a draw at Lord’s.

It was a particularly memorable match for McGrath, who claimed 8-38 as England were skittled for 77 on day two after a washout on day one.

Australia responded with 213-7 before declaring to turn the pressure back on England.

But Mark Butcher and Michael Atherton shared a nerveless 162-run opening partnership to effectively save the match as the hosts kept their series lead.

Headingley, Leeds – Record: Ashes Tests 24, England wins 7, Australia wins 9

Memorable match: Australia marched into Headingley in 2001 with the Ashes in the bag, holding an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Centuries from Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn helped continue their dominance as they claimed a 138-run lead after the first innings. Australia then declared on 176-4, so confident were they that England would not be able to chase 315.

At 33 -2, that confidence appeared well placed. Enter Mark Butcher. His swashbuckling innings of 173 not led England to a famous win, by a comfortable six wickets, roared on by the Headingley crowd.

READ MORE – Darren Gough: Why I’m backing Jason Roy in The Ashes

Old Trafford, Manchester – Record: Ashes Tests 29, England wins 7, Australia wins 7

Memorable match: The series opener in 1993 will always be remembered – especially by Mike Gatting – for Warne’s ‘ball of the century’.

England got off to a solid start in reply to Australia’s 289, but it was their second wicket to fall that made history. Warne, with his first delivery in just his 12th Test and his first Ashes encounter, produced a ball which drifted from an off-stump line to pitch outside leg stump before ripping back past the bat of Gatting and clipping the top of off.

It was a remarkable delivery which set Australia on the path to victory in that Test and in that series, and one which cemented the rising star of Warne – who would go on to claim 708 Test wickets and revive the art of leg-spin.

The Oval, London – Record: Ashes Tests 37, England wins 16, Australia wins 7

Memorable match: At the culmination of that remarkable 2005 series, England held a 2-1 lead and knew anything but defeat at The Oval would clinch their first Ashes series win since 1986-87.

Andrew Strauss’s century was met by hundreds from Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden, but England claimed a six-run first-innings lead.

Second time around, nerves were jangling at 67 -3 and 109-4 but Kevin Pietersen, who had made such an impression in his first Test series, stood up again to hit 158 – his first Test century – which sealed England the series and sparked famous celebrations.