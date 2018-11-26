Captain Joe Root beams with pride as England seal Test series whitewash against Sri Lanka

England have completed a 3-0 series whitewash in Sri Lanka after beating the hosts by 42 runs in the third Test in Colombo.

Captain Joe Root said he was proud of every single member of his squad after such a successful tour.

England's Adil Rashid, center, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis in Colombo. Picture: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

“I am proud of everyone, it’s been a brilliant tour and a real team effort,” said the Yorkshireman.

“I’m not surprised (by the whitewash) I knew we were capable but to do it in the way we have and as consistently as we have is a real improvement from these players. Hopefully we can use this as a springboard for moving forward.

“It’s been a really good experience for the group but we have to keep looking to get better. The guys have stepped up whether they are experienced and been around a lot, or the guys who have come in and performed as they have done.”

