Corruption probe into farcical ‘All Stars’ encounter

The International Cricket Council will continue its investigation into a Twenty20 match in the United Arab Emirates as it believes there is “strong evidence to indicate this was a corrupt event”.

The Ajman All Stars event was not sanctioned by the ICC, UAE cricket board or, reportedly, the Ajman Cricket Council but came to wider attention when a video appearing to show several bizarre dismissals from the match went viral on social media.

A number of stumpings without batsmen attempting to make their ground and farcical run-outs led to a probe from the ICC’s anti-corruption unit.

While it acknowledges the ICC and the ECB cannot take action because they did not approve the event, the target will now be on identifying the organisers to prevent a repeat occurrence.

Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC anti-corruption unit said: “The event was not approved or in any way sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and, therefore, neither the ECB nor the ICC has authority to take action under cricket’s anti-corruption rules against anybody who may have engaged in any corrupt practice.

“However after speaking to a number of those involved we consider there to be strong evidence to indicate this was a corrupt event and damaging to the wider reputation of cricket and as such will continue the investigation.

“In addition, all member boards whose players have participated in this event will be asked to consider whether by doing so, those players are in breach of any other applicable rules, including those that prohibit participation in unsanctioned cricket, and if so for disciplinary action to be taken against them.”