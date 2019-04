IT HAS been a solid, promising start to the 2019 season for Yorkshire CCC as they launched their campaign in both the County Championship and Royal London Cup.

A draw at Nottinghamshire was followed by a comprehensive victory at Hampshire in the four-day game, while a big win over Leicestershire preceded a tie at Warwickshire and an agonising loss by one run at home to Roses rivals Lancashire. Chris Waters and host Phil Harrison take us through the opening three weeks of the campaign.