CricketTalk Podcast – 2019 Yorkshire CCC Preview

YORKSHIRE return for 2019 confident they can enjoy a positive campaign that may, just may, end with some kind of silverware.

Cricket writer Chris Waters joins host Phil Harrison to discuss another packed season, including the expectations of both club and supporters, the arrival of Kolpak signing Duanne Olivier, the chase for honours and the emergence of more young talent at Headingley. Get in touch with us via @cricketTalkYPN on Twitter or email your comments and thoughts to phil.harrison@jpimedia.co.uk marking your email with ‘CricketTalk’.