YORKSHIRE CCC may have ended the 2019 season with no silverware to show for their efforts but they came to the end of the year full of optimism after securing two key signings ahead of their next campaign.

Chris Waters joins Phil Harrison to discuss the signings of Dawid Malan and Nicholas Pooran, as well as look back on 2019 and what we can expect when play resumes in April 2020. Listen in below.