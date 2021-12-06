Gough, a graduate of the club’s first academy intake, took 453 first-class wickets in two spells playing for the club from 1989-2003 and as captain from 2007-08. He has returned as its managing director on an interim contract until the end of next season, a decision welcomed by England captain Joe Root.

In typical style, the legendary fast bowler, 51, arrived promising to “make Headingley roar again”.

Although Barnsley-born Gough did some coaching for England on a consultancy basis during a very successful media career following the end of his second spell at Headingley, he effectively takes the administrative role vacated by Martyn Moxon when the director of cricket and 15 other coaching, medical and backroom staff left the club last week in the fall-out from the Azeem Rafiq scandal.

Darren Gough, saluting the Yorkshire fans in 2008, is back at Yorkshire CCC (Picture: PA)

Pakistan-born, Barnsley-raised Rafiq’s allegations of racism, harassment and bullying, and Yorkshire’s handling of them has dragged the county into the biggest crisis in its history. In his role as one of the country’s most high-profile sports pundits, Gough has been critical of his old club.

His focus now will be on strategy, planning, recruitment and development and his most pressing priority will be appointing an entirely new coaching staff. There has already been speculation McGrath could join from Gough’s other former team, Essex, to head it. Ajmal Shahzad, the first Yorkshire-born player of Asian extraction to play for the county, has also been linked with a role.

It was Gough who persuaded ex-captain McGrath against leaving Yorkshire in 2007. The batsman was adamant he would until reversing the decision two days after Gough returned as captain.

Bradfordian McGrath joined Essex as assistant to Chris Silverwood in 2016, replacing the now-England coach 18 months later. Essex became the first team to win the double of County Championship and Twenty20 Cup in McGrath’s second season, and followed it with last year’s Bob Willis Trophy.

He's back: Darren Gough, left, salks to Stuart Broad during his spell with the England coaching staff. Picture: Getty Images.

As captain, Gough handed a debut to Rafiq in 2008, and he was amongst the first to make contact with the whistleblower when his allegations of discrimination at the club became public.

“Yorkshire County Cricket Club has been part of my life since my earliest days in cricket when I made my debut in 1989, and I spent 15 happy years at the club,” said Gough, who has given up his media commitments as a sports presenter and cricket commentator with talkSPORT to start his new job immediately.

“Like many, I have followed how the club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger.

“I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.

Anthony McGrath retired from playing for Yorkshire Cricket in 2018 and has made a real name for himself coaching Essex (Picture: Steve Riding)

“I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that every person who is associated with this club feels welcome, instilling values we want associated with the White Rose: honesty, straight talking, hard work, integrity and excellence.

“I share (new chairman) Lord Patel’s vision for Yorkshire CCC, and the collective determination to face the issues head on with a series of positive actions. Change will not happen overnight, but I am certain that we can make Headingley roar again.”

Huddersfield-born Shahzad, who made his Yorkshire debut in a one-day game against Worcestershire in 2004 and later played for Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Sussex, Leicestershire and England, is now coaching at Derbyshire and has been linked as a possible assistant coach.

Gough could also have to reshape Yorkshire’s playing squad with reports a number of players are threatening to quit after the departures of Moxon, first-team coach Gale and others, the huge financial damage from the loss of sponsors and potentially next summer’s international cricket at Headingley, and the presence of Gary Ballance – one of those Rafiq alleged racially abused him.

Yorkshire legend Darren Gough arrives back at Headingley, Leeds, in February 2007

Gough at least has goodwill on his side as an England and Yorkshire great, and the backing of Root, preparing for the Ashes series which begins tonight.

“He’s a good man and I’m sure he’ll be looking to put his stamp on things at the club,” said Root. “From my experience of spending time with Goughie he’s obviously very passionate and knowledgeable about the game. His love for it is clear for everyone to see.”

West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding, perhaps cricket’s most high-profile anti-racism campaigner, says Yorkshire should help to rehabilitate the likes of Moxon and Gale.

“I would hope that no-one just gets cut off,” said Holding after winning the prestigious William Hill Sports Book Of The Year award last week for ‘Why We Kneel, How We Rise’.

“They will look at themselves and say ‘Hey, maybe I went wrong somewhere along the line, let me see where I can help myself’.