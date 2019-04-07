Darren Gough: My all-time Yorkshire XI
THE county cricket season is under way and, having been asked for the purposes of this column to choose my best Yorkshire XI purely from players whom I have played with for the White Rose, here goes.
It proved a difficult task deciding who made the cut, but this is my final XI
1. MARTYN MOXON
"Martyn never let you down. You knew what you were going to get. He was such a good professional and team-mate."
Rory Fox
jpimedia
2. DAVID BYAS
"David was such a gutsy batsman and would stand up against most people when he was on the cricket field. He was also a great slipper"
Dan Oxtoby
jpimedia
3. MICHAEL VAUGHAN
"He never really had massive performances for Yorkshire but just got better and better once he got an England shirt on. He was a good character and an elegant cover-driver."
PA
pa
4. ANTHONY MCGRATH
"A great team-mate and great to have around the dressing room. He was an accumulator of runs but didn't get the credit he deserved."
Sean Dempsey
pa
