Darren Gough's all-time Yorkshire XI

Darren Gough: My all-time Yorkshire XI

THE county cricket season is under way and, having been asked for the purposes of this column to choose my best Yorkshire XI purely from players whom I have played with for the White Rose, here goes.


It proved a difficult task deciding who made the cut, but this is my final XI

1. MARTYN MOXON

2. DAVID BYAS

3. MICHAEL VAUGHAN

4. ANTHONY MCGRATH

