Darren Gough – Yorkshire must still give opportunity to home-grown talent

YORKSHIRE have signed South African Test seam bowler Duanne Olivier and I have got to say that I am disappointed that the lure of playing county cricket – for someone who has not played too much international cricket yet – has made him decide to play for Yorkshire rather than his country.

Do I blame Yorkshire for signing him as he was available? No. There is no doubt that if Yorkshire had not signed him another county would have.

I am not saying he is not good enough as Olivier is clearly an excellent performer and a very talented player.

But do Yorkshire really need him? It is a really strange situation.

If I am honest, I am a little bit disappointed. We have just let Liam Plunkett and Jack Brooks go as they are getting older now. But they are two very good bowlers.

We have signed Mathew Pillans from Surrey and have also got Steven Patterson, who has been made captain. But he could be a captain who does not play all the time, which would make it strange.

NEW FACE: Duanne Olivier, in action for South Africa. Picture: Shaun Roy/Getty Images

We have also got the likes of Matthew Waite, Josh Shaw, Ben Coad, Matthew Fisher and Tim Bresnan. We have so many seamers and yet we have signed another one.

I just hope the youngsters continue to get games. That is the main thing that bothers me.

Onto the one-day series that is taking place in the West Indies and I commentated at England’s thrilling ODI win over in Grenada on Wednesday and it was absolute carnage.

I actually got sick of seeing fours and sixes, it was non-stop. I have never seen a game like that before. What a game and one of the best I have ever seen.

It was absolutely brilliant and it is all set up for the last ODI in St Lucia today and it is a big game as England will be disappointed if they do not leave with a series victory.

The West Indies themselves need a win to take confidence going forward. They are in a good place and have five or six players who can come into the side still to make them better.

After today it is onto the Twenty20s and England will be sending home Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy. That represents a lot of key players going home and I am a bit disappointed in that.

A lot of supporters come out just for the T20s and want to see the best players and they are missing most of them who are coming home to rest so they can play in the IPL, which is disappointing. But that is the modern-day cricketer now.

Star turn: England's Adil Rashid celebrates on his way to a five-wicket return.

Wednesday’s game was stunning. Jos Butler’s 150 was one of the best one-day innings I have seen and his ball-striking was out of this world.

You just thought that the West Indies would get nowhere near England’s 418-6 – and that if they got to 280 they would have done a good job.

Even though some said they were favourites at one stage in the run-chase I never thought that as their highest successful ODI run-chase was just over 300.

But hats off to Chris Gayle. He had to deliver and he did. His innings of 162 was also out of this world.

If it was not for Shimron Heytmer, who is a hugely talented cricketer, throwing away his innings the West Indies would have probably won.

The turning point was losing two wickets in succession, even though Ashley Nurse and Carlos Braithwaite got them close.

England needed to be tested and it was a proper examination with the intensity, nerves and pressure put on the bowlers and batsmen.

I interviewed Eoin Morgan after the game and he said he could not have asked for a better practice match.

He has spoken about this team learning on the job and testing themselves and this was a perfect game for him.

Everything worked out and this team keeps getting tested, but keeps delivering.

England lost the toss and were put in and set an unbelievable target and got put under real pressure by the West Indies – before Adil Rashid took their four wickets in an over to win the game.

It was just absolutely outstanding. Even though the West Indies got 380 it was still an unbelievable performance from England.

Plunkett and Mark Wood bowled well, for me. Plunkett needed a performance and while he did not get any wickets he delivered and bowled really well in the middle.

Wood’s 4-60 were amazing figures in the context of the game and so was Rashid’s 5-85 in the situation of the game with 4-2 in the last over.

Morgan’s innings and that of Buttler were just out of this world.

To be honest, I thought that the West Indies would get nowhere near the total, but the way they batted was absolutely stunning.

When Gayle bats like he did in his innings of 162, that is how I want to see him play – he was box office. Some of the sixes he hit were just ridiculous.

Two world records were broken and it was unbelievable cricket and the atmosphere was as good as it has been in the Caribbean.