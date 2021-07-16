Willey, 31, has made a name for himself in Yorkshire since signing for the White Rose in 2016 and is now the captain of the Yorkshire Vikings.

He has also made his mark on the international stage, winning 52 onde-day international caps for his country over the last six years.

However, after suffering a 50 per cent stress fracture in his lower back his career was left in the balance until the team at Yorkshire CCC came together to focus on the intimate details of his game, making subtle shifts and changes which ultimately saved his career.

Yorkshire's bowler David Willey bowling for Yorkshire (Picture: PA)

Willey reflects on the in-depth process with the club’s rehabilitation programme in this exclusive video; working closely with the physio, strength and conditioning and bowling coaches to address the detail of his game and what he needed to do to get back to full fitness.

“The little things can make a big difference when they all come together”, Willey explains. “It is everyone coming together, including myself, to make sure I am ticking the right boxes.”

Clinical assessments, an MRI scan, analysing the physical and treatment elements and marrying it all up are just some of the details the video delves into with Willey’s staff at Yorkshire who outline the process.

They explain the fascinating detail involved in injury rehabilitation.

David Willey playing for Yorkshire Vikings (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Willey said: “The way I play my cricket, everything is done at 100mph. I was never the most talented or gifted but I have always had to work hard. I have had to really work on my skills to play at the highest level.”