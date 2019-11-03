Dropped catches cost England dearly in T20 loss to New Zealand

England were punished for their profligacy in the field as New Zealand levelled the Twenty20 international series at 1-1 with a 21-run victory on a gloriously sunny day in Wellington.

James Vince had starred in the series-opening win in Christchurch on Friday with a half-century but he shelled three of England’s five dropped catches as the Black Caps posted 176-8.

England's Adil Rashid throws the bat but it was all in vain in a 21-run defeat to New Zealand in Wellington. Picture: AP/Ross Setford.

The tourists never really recovered from being 3-2, despite the best efforts of Chris Jordan, who followed up a stellar 3-23 with some brutish hitting in his 36 from 19 balls, one of only four England batsmen to reach double figures.

Too many England batsmen fell attempting to clear the straight boundary when square of the wicket was shorter.

Mitch Santner profited by taking 3-25, while fellow spinner Ish Sodhi and seamers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson collected two wickets apiece as England subsided to 155 all out after 19.5 overs.

Saqib Mahmood took 1-46 on his international debut after replacing Tom Curran in the only change to England’s line-up, while Lewis Gregory had a wicket with his first delivery in international cricket - the first Englishman to do so in this format since Joe Denly, who the Somerset all-rounder has replaced in the side.