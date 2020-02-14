England and South Africa continue to push the boundaries

IT WAS a massacre on Valentine’s Day.

Sixes and fours flew hither and thither, a whopping 406 runs were scored in the 40 overs and, at the end of a breathless, spectacular and dramatic game in Durban, England had beaten South Africa by two runs, thereby levelling the three-match series 1-1 ahead of tomorrow’s deciding contest in Centurion.

The bare facts of the matter were these...

England scored 204-7 from their 20 overs after being sent into bat, Ben Stokes top-scoring with a T20 international career-best 47 not out from 30 balls (remarkably, Stokes’s previous top score in 24 international appearances in the format was 38).

Jason Roy chipped in with 40 from 29, a harum-scarum sort of innings favoured with moments of good fortune, and captain Eoin Morgan with a measured 27 from 24.

But the best two innings were played by Jonny Bairstow (35 from 17) and, first and foremost, by Moeen Ali (39 from just 11 deliveries).

Moeen hit four sixes and three fours in his 15-minute stay, his strike-rate an eye-popping 354.54.

In the context of what followed and yet another tight finish between these sides, after South Africa had won by a solitary run in East London on Wednesday, it was a man-of-the-match intervention from the England all-rounder.

Lungi Ngidi was South Africa’s best bowler with 3-48 from four overs, an unchanged England team (mystifyingly still ignoring the claims of Yorkshire’s Dawid Malan) registering an imposing total at a ground where the highest successful T20 international chase remains 158.

“A bad day at cricket is better than a good day at school,” proclaimed one of the banners in the Kingsmead crowd, echoing the views of the many children present – or at least those who do not subscribe to the time-honoured view that school days are the best days of your life.

This was not a bad day, however, even if you were one of those children supporting South Africa, who made a valiant effort to chase down the runs.

Having chosen to rest veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn after he bowled four overs on Wednesday (why, the poor bloke must have been absolutely shattered, even if he is 36), that run-chase was given a Moeen-esque start by Quinton de Kock,

The South Africa captain hit 65 from 22 balls including eight sixes, most of them picked up effortlessly over the leg-side en route to a 17-ball half-century – the fastest for his country in T20 internationals.

Temba Bavuma contributed 31 from 29, Dwayne Pretorius 25 from 13 and former Yorkshire batsman David Miller 21 from 16.

Rassie van der Dussen finished unbeaten on 43 from 26, a fine innings that kept his team in contention right to the wire.

The equation boiled down to 15 needed from the final over, bowled by Tom Curran.

That became 15 from five deliveries when Pretorius failed to score off the first ball, before hitting a six and a four off the next two deliveries to leave five wanted from three and England on the ropes.

Pretorius then scampered a two before he was lbw to the penultimate ball, Curran closing out the match in nerveless fashion when Bjorn Fortuin lapped the final delivery to Adil Rashid at short fine-leg.

Curran, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood each took two wickets, Wood particularly impressive during his first three overs which cost 20 runs.

Spin was less effective on this occasion, Moeen and Rashid going wicketless in a combined six overs that cost 70 runs on a night when it was no fun to be any bowler, let alone a spin bowler.

Morgan said after the defeat in East London that he wanted his side challenged in close situations with one eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

How much more the England supporters’ nerves and their fingernails can take of it, however, remains to be seen.

A nice comfortable win in Centurion would be welcome relief for those travelling fans at least.